Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s litter challenge to prevent it reaching the sea

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Living Seas Centre at Flamborough’s South Landing.

The trust’s marine pollution officer Ana Cowie is challenging everyone to pick up three items of litter in their local patch to prevent it reaching ‘the already suffering seas’.

Ana said: “Whether you’re walking round the block or heading to the coast, picking up litter as you wander can make a step change for public behaviour and Yorkshire’s wildlife.

“Most of us have come to learn about, and know, our local wild patches well during this last year.

“ Whilst it’s great that more people are exploring nearby green spaces and discovering the benefits of connecting with nature, not everyone knows or cares about respecting these homes for wildlife. Over the last year, we have seen a huge surge in littering at both our coastal and inland nature reserves.

“Sometimes the issue of litter seems too big to tackle – it’s easy to think that our actions would be just a drop in the ocean, so what’s the point? But that’s far from the truth!

“We can all make simple changes to reduce the amount of materials, like plastic, we are using (and that are being created in the first place), as well as taking responsibility for the litter we produce and its correct disposal.

“When you are next out on a walk, we challenge you to start picking up just three items of litter. It won’t take long and it’s not much extra effort, but it really starts to open your eyes to the amount of litter that is blown or dropped all around the UK.

“If we all start making these small changes in our daily routines, the cumulative impact is huge!

“An item of litter I would like to highlight as it’s regularly overlooked, is the cigarette butt. People often think they will break down quickly and just flick them away rather than waiting and putting them in the bin.

“But what people don’t often know is that the filters are made of plastic and so a single butt can take up to 15 years to break down.

“During this whole time, it will release microplastics into the environment.”