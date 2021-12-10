Yorkshire Coast Nature looking forward to delivering seabird photography workshops next year

The workshops will consist of a three-hour session with award-winning photographer Steve Race. Photo courtesy of Yorkshire Coast Nature

Wildlife specialist Yorkshire Coast Nature (YCN) is already looking forward to delivering 2022 Seabird Photography Taster Workshops focused on Bempton Cliffs.

The workshops will consist of three-hour sessions with award-winning photographer Steve Race and start in April. A spokesman said: “These small group workshops will be tailored to beginners and enthusiasts.”

Go to tinyurl.com/yc2w8pm2 for details.