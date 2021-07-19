Stoats totally take over artist’s garden

Thixendale wildlife artist Robert E Fuller has been showcasing the antics of a family of stoats around his garden.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 19th July 2021, 12:44 pm
Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller has been filming the new family of stoats in his garden.
The young stoat kits are shown swimming in his children’s paddling pool and bouncing on a trampoline thanks to Mr Fuller’s filming.

He said: “I’ve been following the stoats in my garden for years. Hazel was born here a year ago and now she has her own kits. I got my first view of them when she moved them to another nest. It’s so exciting to see her with her own family.

“The children’s trampoline is a favourite for stoats and Hazel brought her kits to have a play. They seem to love bouncing and cooling off with a lap around the paddling pool.”

Go to tinyurl.com/atrjdvc4 to watch the video.

Visit www.robertefuller.com to find out more about Mr Fuller’s gallery.

Robert E FullerThixendale