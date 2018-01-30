See the newest plans for the Gypsey Race park

Plans for the next stage of the Gypsey Race park in Bridlington will go on show next week.

Residents can see designs for phase two at a public exhibition at The Spa on Tuesday afternoon, where landscape designers and members of the town's renaissance team will be available to chat about the scheme.

The new designs will show what the area around Tesco supermarket and Palace car park could look like.

Work on phase one began last year and the project will eventually create a 'green corridor' along the stream, providing pleasant walking and cycling routes, play areas and improved habitats for wildlife.

New paths and seating will be created for people to sit and enjoy the green space and features will be introduced into the park for children to discover and encourage active lifestyles.

Cllr Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for asset management, housing and environment, said: “This new public space will be important to Bridlington and getting public feedback at this stage will be extremely useful.”

The exhibition will be open between 1.30pm and 5.30pm.