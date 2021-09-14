Residents across the area reminded to use passes at council recycling sites from next month

One of the 10 household waste recycling sites run by the council.

The passes have been introduced by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to make the system fairer – to make sure the sites are only being used by East Riding residents.

Residents living in the East Riding will have already received their free passes, as thousands were posted out in July and August, together with new bin collection calendars, along with instructions of how to use them.

They can be used to gain entry to any of the council’s 10 household waste recycling sites.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “We are bringing these passes in to make sure East Riding residents are getting full use of the waste and recycling facilities available to them.

“Residents in the East Riding do a fantastic job with their recycling, which is there for everyone to see when the recycling league tables are released each year.“I would encourage all residents to keep hold of their passes and prepare for the change coming from October 1.”

From that date, if a pass is not displayed in a vehicle, a site attendant will query whether that person lives in the East Riding and has a pass.

Alternatively, a valid driving licence, utility bill, council tax bill or bank statement showing the person’s address can be used to prove that person lives at an East Riding address.

However, non-East Riding residents will be turned away.

The council won’t replace any passes through loss or damage. If a resident misplaces their pass they can use the alternatives instead.