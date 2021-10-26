New faces flock to migration events

There were a lot of new faces at the recent ringing and migration event.

The week-long programme of activities attracted a number of people who had never being involved before, visiting to see the good work of the charities.

Some of the highlights from the event included some yellow-browed warblers at Flamborough, RSPB Bempton, and at Buckton.

These birds breed no closer than Siberia and the team was lucky enough to ring one at Flamborough.

A yellow-browed warbler is ringed at Flamborough.

These are small birds, far eastern cousins of the chiffchaff and willow warbler that come to the UK to breed.

The event also saw an influx of jays which are unusual as some years they are not spotted at all on the headland.

Tony Hood, the Flamborough Bird Observatory Trust Secretary, said: “We’ve had up to 10 some days so this suggests these are continental birds moving for the winter, possibly because of low acorn availability in Scandinavia.”

The team also managed to ring a Grey Wagtail which come to Flamborough to over winter.

Mr Hood added: “We’ve had a lot of people coming to enjoy the ringing demonstrations with up to 80 people over the course of the days. Even if the majority of birds are common species visitors felt privileged to see the birds so close and learn about their lives from our expert ringing team.

“Normally we see quite a few familiar faces but lots of new people that have never been to us or this area before came to see what we do as conservation charity.