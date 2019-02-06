How much your water bill will rise in Yorkshire by this year

Nearly 2m households in Yorkshire will be paying £16 more for their water this year.

The 4.2 per cent rise from April 1, the highest in the country, means Yorkshire Water customers shelling out on average £401 for a combined water and sewerage bill.

Yorkshire Water’s bills will still be the fourth cheapest in England and Wales and £14 under the national average.

Least expensive is Hafren Dyfrdwy where customers spend an average of £312 and South West the most at £491.

The Consumer Council for Water responded to the average two per cent rise by calling on the industry to fund more financial assistance for low-income customers.

The watchdog said any increase would be unwelcome for struggling households faced with other rising living costs, and more could be done to help them.

CCWater chief executive Tony Smith said: “Many customers will see their bills rise from April, largely due to inflation.

“Even just a small increase has the potential to hurt the three million households who tell us they struggle to afford their water bills.

“We’d like to see companies go further by dipping into their own pockets to help customers that are already feeling the pinch.”

More than half a million low-income households receive subsidised water bills through customer-funded social tariffs.

But CCWater said the growth and impact of these schemes remains constrained by other customers’ willingness to fund them, with assistance currently reaching only about a quarter of those saying they need help.

In October, MPs called for tougher targets for cutting water leaks after figures showed a “shocking” 3bn litres are lost each day.

The House of Commons Environment Committee said industry targets to reduce leakage by 15 per cent by 2025 are “not ambitious enough”.

YW chief executive Richard Flint said: "Our new bills will cost households on average just over one pound per day and a proportion of this money enables us to deliver improvements on services people care most about - such as cutting leakage, reducing pollution, preventing sewer flooding, and decreasing water supply interruptions.”

He said to ensure people were on the cheapest possible tariff they were offering meters to trial free of charge, adding: “Generally those on a meter do pay slightly less.”

There are also several financial support packages customers struggling to pay their bill can apply for, with over 30,000 customers last year benefiting from £8m worth of financial aid.

The company also said it was in the final stages of liquidating its Cayman Islands subsidiary companies to help improve corporate and public transparency.

To find out more about the various support packages visit www.yorkshirewater.com/support for further information.