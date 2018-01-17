Highest turnout to date at beach clean

Braving the cold and blustery morning, volunteers armed with litter pickers dedicated their time to cleaning our beaches.

Around 60 volunteers scoured the beach on Saturday (January 13) morning to collect more than 50kg of litter.

Fiona Marshall and David Evans (Yorkshire wildlife trust volunteer)

David Evans and Clare Mortimer are both volunteers with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and have been organising beach cleans at Bridlington North Beach for the past two years.

He said: “We had around 60 people, including 12 children, which is more than we have had at previous beach clean events.

“Many people were encouraged to turn up following the recent articles in the Free Press about plastic waste, as well as the impact of the ‘Blue Planet’ TV programmes.”

Thanks to the size of the group, volunteers were able to clean an area from the harbour to almost as far as Sewerby steps. “We have a mixture of people come to the beach cleans,” said David. “From local residents to people from York, Boroughbridge and even students from Sheffield,” said David. “The fact that so many people dedicated their time on such a cold and windy morning shows just how concerned people are about the issue.”

Lots of residents in the area take rubbish bags with them on their daily walks to the beach. Including Sophie Phillips, 37, who lives on the seafront. She picks up litter on the beach with her children.

She said: “I don’t think there’s a day when I don’t come back with litter. I don’t know how people can look at the rubbish and decide to leave it especially when there is so much awareness now.

“I like to encourage them to pick up the litter so they are aware of what happens when you drop litter and leave it.”