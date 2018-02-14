Work has started on Bridlington’s new town centre park, which will run alongside the Gypsey Race stream.

The project will cost more than £5million, much of which is European funding, and the first stage should be finished by the autumn, with phase two ready by next summer.

An artist's impression of the new park

Cllr Andy Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Not only is the new park going to help boost the economy, it will also provide a new recreation space to be enjoyed by all – benefiting people’s health and wellbeing.”

A second phase of works is also planned to take place adjacent to Tesco and Palace Car Park. This will see the river, its banks and the surrounding area cleared of debris before being landscaped and planted. The areas of woodland will be managed to improve the natural environment.

A planning application is expected to be brought forward for phase two in March/April.

Cllr Burton said: “The Gypsey Race Park will become a real asset to the town of Bridlington, providing a pleasant green space to be enjoyed by both residents and visitors alike.”