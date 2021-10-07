First compost giveaways for two years prove to be great success with residents

Around 4,000 bags of compost were handed out for free at the eight events in Carnaby, Preston, Goole, Withernsea, Hornsea, Beverley, Pocklington and Driffield.Around 4,000 bags of compost were handed out for free at the eight events in Carnaby, Preston, Goole, Withernsea, Hornsea, Beverley, Pocklington and Driffield.

Returning after a two-year break, the giveaways held in September were as popular as ever with East Riding residents.

There was a large turn-out at each site with residents queuing up in their cars to collect two free 15kg bags of compost.

The giveaways were a real team effort, being run by the council’s waste and recycling officers and staff from the council’s refuse, street cleaning, grounds and forestry departments.

All of the compost given away originated in the garden and food waste East Riding residents placed in their brown bins for recycling.

The scheme has been running for a number of years, but last year’s events had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

This year’s events were all Covid-safe and as normal residents stayed in their cars while the compost was place in their boots.

Cllr Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I want to thank residents for coming along to our events and also to our staff for running a smooth operation at every site.

“The feedback we’ve received has been great, with people saying how well organised the giveaways were and how grateful they were to have the events back after two years.

“The giveaways have always been the council’s way of thanking residents for their recycling efforts, so please keep up the good work.”

Staff at the events also gave out free green garden sacks, which residents use to fill with grass and cuttings before emptying into the brown bins. Excess garden waste can always be taken to household waste recycling sites.