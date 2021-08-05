Family’s legacy donation to RSPB Bempton will bring visitors closer to the site’s amazing wildlife

The family of Richard Wilson, from Beverley, wanted to donate something to honour his memory following his passing and have donated 15 pairs of binoculars to RSPB Bempton Cliffs. Photo: RSPB Bempton Cliffs

The family of Richard Wilson, from Beverley, wanted to donate something to honour his memory following his passing.

The result is a donation of 15 pairs of binoculars to help visitors get even more enjoyment from seabird spotting on the cliff tops.

Mr Wilson delighted in passing on his love of nature and the great outdoors with others.

Toby Wilson, Richard’s son and an RSPB Conservation Officer, felt this would be a tribute his father would approve of.

He said: “Dad loved this neck of the woods and his heart was definitely here.

“Although he travelled widely and frequently worked abroad, Yorkshire was his home and a place he felt a deep connection with.”

Dave O’Hara, site manager at RSPB Bempton Cliffs said: “We’re extremely grateful to Richard’s friends and family for the generous donation.