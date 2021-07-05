East Riding residents urged to attend online event and have their say on decarbonisation plans

To find out more and respond to the consultation visit: www.transportforthenorth.com/decarbonisation/.

The draft strategy, developed by the region’s political and business leaders through Transport for the North (TfN), sets out the goal of achieving near-zero carbon emissions from surface transport by 2045.

To help people find out more and have the chance to ask questions, TfN is hosting an online event at 2pm on Monday, July 12.

It takes place via Zoom and is free to attend – people should register in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/decarbonisation-strategy-consultation-webinar-yorkshire-the-humber-tickets-157603535417

Tim Wood, interim chief executive at Transport for the North, said: “Reducing carbon across our region’s transport network is an essential part of tackling the climate emergency - one of the greatest challenges of our time.

“We’re thrilled to be consulting a strategy for the whole region that outlines how rapid progress can be made and how the North can lead the UK in slashing carbon emissions.

“We urge everyone across the North East to get involved in this vital work and provide their views to the consultation, helping to shape future transport networks that are not only efficient and reliable, but are sustainable too.”

To find out more and respond to the consultation visit: www.transportforthenorth.com/decarbonisation/.