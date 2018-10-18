David Attenborough inspired us to organise a beach clean

The team from Racking Solutions held a beach clean at Fraisthorpe on Saturday and hope to make it an annual event.

Organiser Kerry Haycock said: “It was a great turnout from the team from Racking Solutions, along with guests from far and wide, for what we will now operate as an annual event.

The team from Racking Solutions.

"We feel it's so important to do what you can for a cause you care about. We are all affected by the plastic pollution as it effects the worlds ecosystem.

"I feel really grateful to David Attenborough and the Blue Planet Team for highlighting this huge issue, otherwise it could have gone on for years.

"In addition to organising annual beach cleans, we will be donating £1 from the sale of every recycled plastic box we sell to Surfers Against Sewerage. Our website is www.rackingsolutions.co.uk for anyone that would wish to purchase any storage solutions.

"A beach clean is such a great way to help & to meet new people too, I'd highly recommend it to anyone and everyone. We had guests from as far as Nottinghamshire."