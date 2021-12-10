Council waste team’s delight after winning National Recycling Award

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council team was named as the winner of the Local Authority Success award.

The team, which manages the collection and recycling of residents’ household rubbish, was named as the winner of the Local Authority Success award at this year’s awards.

The National Recycling Awards honour achievements in the UK recycling industry.

The award was won for a campaign to reduce nappy contamination in waste sent for recycling, in a scheme run jointly with the council’s registration services team.

The project, which was launched in 2019 and is still going, aims to persuade residents to put their used nappies in the green bin at home, rather than blue bin, as they can’t be recycled.

The waste and recycling team created free recycling packs, which the registration services team gives to parents when they register their newborns. The packs include nappy sacks and a ‘congratulations’ card full of waste and recycling advice.

Cllr Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I’m extremely pleased for both the waste and recycling and the registration services teams for winning this award, and I want to thank them both.

“This is a fantastic campaign and it’s really helping to boost recycling in the area, and making sure people use the right bins for their waste.