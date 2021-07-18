CLA calls for compulsory teaching of the Countryside Code in the national curriculum

The Country Land and Business Association wants to see the Countryside Code on the national curriculum.

The CLA which represents 28,000 landowners and rural businesses in England and Wales, recently partnered with LEAF Education to develop a resource pack for teachers and youth group leaders to help them show young people how to behave safely and responsibly in the countryside.

But at present, there is little by way of a Whitehall directive encouraging schools to teach the Countryside Code.

Mark Bridgeman,president of the CLA, said: “Speak to farmer or landowner and they will tell you that we need to do more to introduce children to the countryside – and with it, teach them how to be safe and responsible.

“We initially wrote to the Education department in 2020 and were, to say the least, frustrated by the reply. That’s why we took the matter into our own hands and a year later we have done much of the work for them.

“But we need a conversation about how to properly embed the Countryside Code into schools.

“There is too little being taught, and many farmers see the consequences on their own land, be it from wildfires, litter or dog attacks on livestock.”