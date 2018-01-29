Bird observatory set to get off the ground

Plans for a new bird-watching observatory at Flamborough Head should take flight next week, with councillors expected to give it to go-ahead.

The shelter would be used by volunteers who collate essential data about wildlife populations, but it is hoped it will also help to attract more bird-watchers to the area.

Flamborough Bird Observatory Trust has applied for planning permission for the £40,000 observatory, which would be designed to blend in with the environment.

Almost 250 letters have been sent in support of the scheme, but East Riding of Yorkshire Council has also received 12 letters of objection, complaining about the design, parking issues and a lack of consultation.

The council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub Committee will meet on Monday and has been advised to approve the application.