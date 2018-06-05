Almost £1.5million on the way to Bridlington

Another huge chunk of European money has been given to Bridlington to fund the second stage of the Gypsey Race Park.

The European Regional Development Fund has awarded £1,491,346 to the project, which will open up parts of Hilderthorpe Road

Cllr Andy Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery, and Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, at the ground breaking of phase one.

The scheme will create walking and cycling routes along the Gypsey Race stream, a children's play area and habitats for wildlife.

A planning application for the second stage has been submitted and a decision is expected at the end of the month. Work has already started on phase one.

Cllr Andy Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council has had a really positive response to the plans for the Gypsey Race Park and securing further funding from European Regional Development Fund will go a long way in helping to deliver the second phase, subject to receiving planning approval.

“Work started earlier this year on phase one of the park, adjacent to Hilderthorpe car park, with stage two to be developed near Tesco and Palace car park.

Artist visualisations of how the first phase of the Gypsey Race Park will look.

“Gypsey Race Park will create a space that showcases local wildlife, celebrates local heritage and boost civic pride.

“The council is committed to continuing its investment in the town, to provide new economic opportunities and develop a Bridlington for the future.”

Currently, the main contractor, Esh Construction, is carrying out earthworks to re-engineer the banks of the water course and to create a wetland area that will provide valuable habitats for wildlife and help to mitigate flood risk. Areas of woodland and pleasant open spaces will be created for local people to enjoy.

The project is a part of Bridlington’s regeneration plans and aims to provide an attractive edge for the development sites and the improved streets being created through the second phase of the Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan (BridITP2).