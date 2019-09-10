Enjoy history in the Old Town

A popular heritage event will be taking place in Bridlington’s Old Town this weekend.

Residents and various organisations will be hosting an event called “History On Our Doorstep” in the Priory Church Rooms on Church Green this Saturday (September 14).

Bridlington Priory will be hosting events during the day.

Doors will be open from 10.30am until 4pm and visitors are most welcome to come along and find out more about Bridlington’s rich history.

Inside the Church Rooms there will be local societies and residents who are passionate about the town’s past and each will have a table to display their research and what they are doing to preserve our history and heritage.

The National Heritage Open Days theme this year is “People Power” and there will be a display on Samuel Plimsoll and the Plimsoll Line.

There’s the chance to discover how the tragic events of the Great Gale in Bridlington Bay in 1871 influenced safety for sailors at sea and is still relevant today.

People can meet a descendent of Humphrey Sandwith and see artefacts of this Bridlington hero of the Crimean War.

Archaeologist and geologist Richard Myerscough will be exhibiting local finds – bring along your own finds for identification.

John Walton, architectural historian, will have his interesting research on display.

A spokesman for the event said: “Come along and meet the societies taking part including The Augustinian Society, Bridlington Civic Society, East Yorkshire Library Services, East Yorkshire Local History Society, Yorkshire Wolds Heritage Trust and Bridlington Coble Preservation Society who will be bringing a traditional sailing coble with them.

“The Bayle Museum will be open with free admission and Priory Church will also be holding Open Heritage Day events.”