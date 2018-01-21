Enjoy a wizard time at Harry Potter night

Fans of the Harry Potter series can dust off their wands or take a trip down Diagon Alley to get a new one!

East Riding Libraries, in conjunction with Bloomsbury Children’s Books, has announced the return of the Harry Potter Book Night.

One of the nights will be held at Bridlington’s King Street Library on Wednesday 31 January between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

This year’s theme, Fantastic Beasts, will explore the weird and wonderful creatures featured in J.K Rowling’s fantasy world.

The event is suitable for Key Stage 2 children in school years 3 to 6.

Tickets, payable at the time of booking, include a ‘Wand Permit’ to guarantee entry. Places are limited and booking is essential.

Tickets, priced £4 per child, are available now.

Call the library on 01262 672917 to book a place.