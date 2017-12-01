Emily’s design wins mayor’s card competition

Here’s the winning design in this year’s Mayor’s Christmas Card competition.

From 429 entries from children in Bridlington, the one which will be used on cards sent from the mayor came from Emily Dunn of Martongate School.

Artistic talent must run in the family because her sister Hannah took third place, with Erin-May Jones from Our Lady and St Peter’s School in second.

The mayor Cllr Cyril Marsburg: “I would personally like to say a massive thank you to all the amazing children of Bridlington who took time to create some truly wonderful Christmas card designs this year.

“I have found it extremely difficult to choose three lucky winners as they were all simply fabulous.”