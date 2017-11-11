Emily boxes clever to claim gold medal success

Headlands School student Emily Asquith has continued to enjoy success on the international boxing stage.

In October, Emily returned to Ireland to take part in the Esker Box Cup – the largest female-only boxing tournament in Europe.

She once again won with a first round TKO victory in the final to add another title to her impressive collection.

Emily, who represents the Bridlington Boxing Club and also boxes for Yorkshire and England, will now travel to France this month as part of team England to take part in an international competition.

A spokesman said: “This success doesn’t come without hard work and sacrifice as Emily generally trains five to six times a week in the gym at the CYP sports centre as well as doing cardio work and attending sessions over the weekends with the Yorkshire and England squads.”