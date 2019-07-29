Emergency services respond to incident on North Pier, Bridlington

Humberside Police and Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked with an incident on North Pier last night.

At around 6.30pm, Coastguard Rescue Officers were paged by Humber Coastguard to to assist officers from Humberside Police with an incident.

On arrival, team members donned life jackets and throw lines whilst staying a safe distance away from the incident.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team were stood down at 7.20pm and police officers dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson from the Coastguard team said: "The incident concluded a very busy week for the team with 17 incidents during the seven day period and totalling 34 so far for July, one of the busiest months for the team.

"If you’re in difficulty or see anyone in difficulty on the coastline dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."