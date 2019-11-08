Emergency services respond to 'concern for the safety of a woman' in Bridlington

Emergency services responded to "reports of concern for the safety of a woman" in Bridlington yesterday.

By Jade McElwee
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:45 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:46 am
Humberside Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended St Johns Avenue, Bridlington, at 11.55am on Thursday November 7.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Officers attended St Johns Avenue in Bridlington at around lunchtime today, Thursday 7 November, following reports of concern for the safety of a woman in a car."