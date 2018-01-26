Top of the class in East Riding table

Bridlington School is celebrating after coming top of the East Riding list in the GCSE league tables.

Last summer was the first year that pupils sat the new tougher exams in English and maths, but the students rose to the challenge.

Students from Bridlington School picking up results last August

For the second successive year, Bridlington secured the highest score in the county in the Progress 8 measurement, which charts how well students have developed in the years leading up to their GCSEs.

Its rating of 0.71 was classed as ‘well above average’ and ranked Bridlington School 39th in the country when compared to the performance of all 1,114 local authority maintained schools.

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said: “It is a superb set of results and we are really proud of the efforts of our talented and hard-working students.

“They’ve clearly made the most of the opportunities they’ve had, and so much of that is down to the skills and professionalism of our dedicated teachers and support staff.

The moment of truth for Headlands School pupils

“I’d like to congratulate everyone at the school for the way in which they’ve risen to the challenge, particularly the introduction of tougher GCSEs in English and Maths.

“For the second year running, these excellent results are a strong foundation for moving towards becoming an outstanding school, we are immensely proud of all our pupils’ achievements.

“This is not only fantastic news for the school, staff, students and parents/carers who have worked tiredlessly together to make such achievements possible, but great news for Bridlington as a community.

“It means that our students are able to compete nationally for the best opportunities. Their hopes, ambitions and dreams are limitless.”

GCSE results day at Headlands School

The school’s A-Level results were also its best to date.

As well as its tremendous Progress 8 rating, Bridlington School achieved an Attainment 8 score - which looks at students’ top eight subjects - of 48.4%, higher than the national average.

44% of pupils received a grade of 5 or higher in English and maths and more than two-thirds achieved a standard pass.

Mrs Parker-Randall said: “There were many individual successes, and some excellent achievements from students who had faced considerable challenges with the new GCSE reforms.

“A level results are the best we have ever had and once again our student following Level 3 BTEC courses have obtained an average grade of distinction*, which is the highest possible grading.”

The management team at Headlands School were also pleased with its improved showing in the GCSE league tables.

Its scores were not as eye-catching as those across town, but the school felt there was plenty to be proud of.

Headlands’ Progress 8 score was zero, which was classed as average, and it achieved an Attainment 8 score of 46, which was well in line with results around the country.

Only 32% of pupils achieved a Grade 5 or higher in GCSE English and Maths, but headteacher Sarah Bone saw positives in the figures.

She said: “The team and I are delighted with our significantly improving position in the national and, in turn, regional performance tables.

“As a school that prides itself on offering a diverse, broad and balanced curriculum offer throughout years seven to 13, it is important to note that in 2017 fewer schools are on, or near, the average for Progress 8.

“So to have secured a Progress 8 of zero as published on the Department for Education’s website is a huge achievement.

“In particular as a school that places a child’s happiness at the centre of all our work and provides equal opportunities for all students, to have secured a Progress 8 score of 0.04+ for our financially less well-off cohort of young people, compared to the national average of -0.46 demonstrates our commitment to allow every child the chance to excel.”

Beverley Grammar School had the county’s highest percentage of students getting a Grade 5 in English and maths, while South Hunsley School boasted the area’s best Attainment 8 score.

Mike Furbank, head of education and schools, at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We are proud of the work done by young people throughout the East Riding, with the support of their carers and families.”