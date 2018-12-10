Promenades Shopping Centre

See the entries in the Promenades Shopping Centre school art competition

Schools in Bridlington have been busy creating huge murals in the annual Promenades Shopping Centre’s School Arts Campaign.

Carl Brown, centre manager at Promenades Shopping Centre, said: “Once again I was overwhelmed by the quality of artwork produced by Bridlington’s budding young artists. It’s great to see that the competition has instilled a little bit of friendly rivalry between schools – we’re hoping people will head to the website to vote for their favourite.

You can vote at www.promenadesshoppingcentre.co.uk/promenades-school-art-competition

1. Entry 1 (school names are not being revealed by organisers)

2. Entry 2 (school names are not being revealed by organisers)

3. Entry 3 (school names are not being revealed by organisers)

4. Entry 4 (school names are not being revealed by organisers)

