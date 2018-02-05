School life from more than 100 years ago

Class photos from more than a century ago have been unearthed and given back to the school where they were taken.

When East Riding College moved out of its Gallows Lane site in Beverley and into its Flemingate campus, workers found a stash of pictures hidden away.

Research showed they were probably taken at Hilderthorpe School around 1900.

Childcare students Tiff Metcalfe and Laura Cheney, both 17 and from Bridlington, presented the photographs to Year 4 pupils at the school. Laura has also been doing her work placement there as part of her course.

A college spokesman said: “The photographs are in remarkable condition and the college has had them framed as a gift to the school’s current pupils.”

The set of eight photos feature only boys, all dressed very smartly for school and the same teacher appears with all classes.

Kath Carlisle, headteacher at Hilderthorpe School said: “It’s a wonderful discovery and fantastic for the school to have the photos come back to us after all

these years.

“They provide an interesting link to the past for our pupils.”