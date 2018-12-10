School building set to be sold off

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has revealed plans to sell off a village school building which is no longer needed.



Gembling Primary School closed in the summer of 2013 and was then used to teach pupils from Kingsmill School in Driffield while their classrooms were being refurbished.

However, it has been empty since the summer of 2017.

A report to tomorrow's Cabinet meeting says: "Since then, the property has been the subject of consideration for alternative Council uses and it has now been determined that the property, is no longer required for education or other council use."

However, any efforts to sell the building will have to wait until after the council elections next May because the property could be used as a polling station.

