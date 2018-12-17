Quay Academy headteacher says this is why it did so well in the league tables

Quay Academy, the only academy school in the Bridlington area, was one of the star performers in the latest league tables.

Its score of 6.2 for how much progress children made in reading between Key Stages one and two, was the highest in the East Riding and it had the highest progress score in the town for maths.

Headteacher Kimberley Lawton said: “Over the past two years we have worked really hard to make sure we have got the bets teachers delivering a rich and inspiring curriculum.

“Our expectations are higher than ever before, in terms of attendance, behaviour and presentation, and these high standards have helped to drive up our academic results.

“We are very proud, but also not surprised, and particular thanks must go to all the staff, the governors and the parents for their support.

“Our last Ofsted report was not good enough so we are making a culture shift - no excuses, we come to school to learn.”

Flamborough School was top of the class locally with 92% of its 11-year-olds reaching the expected standards in the summer tests.

Headteacher Maxine Blackburn said: “Flamborough School is delighted with last year’s Key Stage 2 results.

“We have an exciting and engaging curriulum with lots of extra curricular activities which all contribute to the children’s positive attitue to learning.

“This is testament to the commitment and hard work of all the staff in school and the ethos that has been created which inspires the children to embrace challenge and develop a good work ethic.

“Well done to Mrs Organ and her year six team.”

The tables were released last Thursday and showed that 64% of East Riding pupils achieved the expected standard in all three subjects, an increase from 61% last year and in line with the national figure.

The average maths and reading scores for pupils in the county for reading and maths were 105 and 104.

Cllr Julie Abraham, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “We are very proud of achieving continued improvement in outcomes for children in the East Riding.

“Schools across the local authority have collectively responded to the increased level of expectation set within the national tests.”