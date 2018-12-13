Primary school league tables - this is how Bridlington schools compare

The latest results for Key Stage 2 pupils have been revealed, and show which schools in the Bridlington area have received the best scores.



Top of the class is Flamborough Primary, where 92% of pupils reached the expected standard by the time they leave.

The results for Bridlington schools

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

The second column shows the percentage of children at that school who were in the top 5% nationally.

Columns three and four show the average score for students in reading and maths.

The right hand columns show These scores show how much progress pupils at this school made in reading, writing and maths between the end of key stage 1 and the end of key stage 2, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 1.