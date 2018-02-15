Outstanding - Ofsted’s verdict on Bridlington Nursery School

Bridlington Nursery School has received glowing praise from Ofsted inspectors who have judged that it continues to be ‘outstanding’.

They visited the nursery, at Butts Close, for a day in January, more than five years since their last inspection, when it was also given the top classification.

A letter to headteacher Judith Frost said: “Staff are rightly proud and confident of the work they do, and the children benefit and shine from this.

“Parents and carers comment on how much their children love attending the school, forming brilliant relationships with peers and staff.”

Findings included:

○ Extremely strong teaching is demonstrated through the high standard of learning that is taking place.

○ Staff skilfully challenged and stretched children to further their thinking and understanding.

○ Mathematics teaching is a strength of the school.

○ When children leave the school, they are all extremely well prepared for the next stage in their education

○ The governors are very knowledgeable about their role, and safeguarding is effective.

○ Staff have developed an environment where learning is fun, which means that all children are consistently engaged in activities.

Miss Frost said: “Bridlington Nursery School is delighted with the Ofsted endorsement of our own high standards and self-evaluation.

“Confirmation of our outstanding grading reflects the hard work of all our children, staff, governors and the support of our families.

“This is a fantastic start to the new year and should put the quality of our local maintained nursery schools firmly on the map.”

The inspectors said of Miss Frost: “You are a dynamic leader who puts the whole school community at the heart of what you do.

“You know your school extremely well.”