New Pasture Lane pupils make parking plea to parents

Pupils from New Pasture Lane School have launched a high-visibility campaign to stop drivers parking illegally at the start and end of the day.

Headteacher Alison Tadman said: “Parents were concerned about people parking on the zig zag lines, making it really difficult for children to cross the road.

“We spoke to the children and they designed these amazing banners. We chose five to be enlarged and printed and put them up permanently on the gates and fence.

“Some of our road safety team, from Years 5 and 6, did a survey on three or four mornings about where cars were parking. We havehad a good response from our parents and neighbours, who have been very supportive.”