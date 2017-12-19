Martongate wins art award

There were more than 4,000 votes cast and the top two schools were neck and neck for much of the competition.

But eventually, Martongate Primary was crowned the winner of one of Bridlington’s biggest art events.

The winning design by students at Martongate Primary

Each year, the Promenades Shopping Centre challenges local schools to produce huge pieces of artwork to be displayed in the precinct.

This year’s theme was Survival At Sea, following on from the centre’s year supporting the RNLI, and the winning students from Martongate will get a tour of Bridlington’s new lifeboat station.

Carl Brown, manager at the Promenades Shopping Centre, said: “I was overwhelmed by the quality of artwork produced by Bridlington’s budding young artists.

“It’s great to see that the competition has instilled a little bit of friendly rivalry between schools - it was exciting to watch the votes mount each day and it was neck and neck between the top two vote scorers at times.

Burlington's entry

“We pride ourselves in trying to involve the local community in as many initiatives as we can and we are looking forward to being able to display the artworks in the centre for everyone to enjoy.”

He headed to Martongate in the last week of term to present the trophy to pupils who had created the winning design at a special assembly.

They gained 1,106 votes online before the closing date, which put them just 68 ahead of nearest rivals Burlington Juniors.

Headteacher David Carruthers said: “The Promenades School Art Campaign is a fantastic way to provide children with the opportunity to engage with art.

Carl Brown and Bob Taylor at Burlington Junior School

“The pupils were really excited to take part in the competition and it was great to see the focus and pride they took in their contribution to the artwork.

“Again, we were all overwhelmed with the number of people who voted for us and it’s fantastic to see all the teachers and parents so enthusiastic about driving votes.”

There was a consolation prize for Burlington. As well as finishing in second place, its artwork was selected for the RNLI Choice Award, chosen by the crew members themselves.

Bob Taylor, fund-raising manager at Bridlington RNLI said: “We were overwhelmed when we saw the artworks. It was a total surprise for us, we had no idea the schools had been so hard at work.

“Each entry was amazing and we loved them all.

“The winners will be invited to be amongst the first schools to visit the new station when it’s operational in 2018.”

Nine schools submitted entries in the competition and all of the murals will go on display in the Promenades in the coming week for shoppers to enjoy.