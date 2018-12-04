Hilderthorpe School reunion - take a look at all of our photos

Hilderthorpe School was packed on Saturday as former pupils returned to relive their days in the classroom.

With the building due to be demolished in the new year, and a new school taking shape on the same site, a special day of nostalgia was held.

Dozens of photos were on display

Hundreds of people went to have a final look around the building, and dozens of photos from days gone by were put on display.

Headteacher Kath Carlisle said: “It was absolutely packed.

“We had several hundred people visiting between 10am and 5pm and all the staff said what a wonderful day it was.

“We had people sharing memories, reminiscing about the school with old friends they bumped into in the corridors.

“People brought in old school books and report cards and photographs, some of which we had not seen before.

“Former members of staff came in and one gentleman brought in a photograph and said Hilderthorpe was the first school nationwide to go on a foreign trip, to Belgium in 1955, but we are not sure how we can verify that.

“Another gentleman had met his wife here.”

Mrs Carlisle, who has been headteacher at the school since 2013, added: “You went home really uplifted after a wonderful day. You realised what a community this school is and that so many people have fond memories of this building.

“A huge thank you from us to everybody who came along, we had no idea whatever what an amazing success it would be.”

The new school building was built off site in sections at Elliott at Carnaby Industrial Estate and was lifted into place last July.

Once the pupils and staff have been transferred into the new building, the existing one will be knocked down.