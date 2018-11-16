Hilderthorpe School open day before the classrooms are knocked down

Former pupils of Hilderthorpe School will have one last chance to have a look around the classrooms before the demolition teams move in.



A modern new school is taking shape, and the existing buidling will be knocked down in January.

Headteacher Kath Carlisle in front of the new building

Before it goes, an open day will be held on Saturday, December 1, with an event for former staff earlier that week.



Headteacher Kath Carlisle said; “We’ve had a lot of people asking if they could come and have a look around.



“We’ll have lots of old photos that I’m sure people will enjoy looking through and it will be a last chance to see the classrooms and we are very lucky to be getting our new school.”



The open day will run from 10am to 4pm and refreshments will be served.