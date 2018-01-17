Headlands students put on musical comedy with plenty of Hollywood glamour

Headlands School pupils present their musical production Babes in Arms on three nights next week.

The comedy tale tells the story of young theatre apprentices who work together to outwit the adults and put on their very own revue show for a Broadway producer.

The show features many well-known jazz songs such as The Lady is a Tramp and My Funny Valentine, and for many of the students, it is their first chance at a role in a musical.

It will be staged next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm in the school hall and tickets are available from the school, priced £5 for adults and £4 for children.