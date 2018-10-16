Headlands School pupils watch Emily Asquith become European champion

Students at Headlands School took a break from lessons to watch their school-friend Emily Asquith's thrilling win in the Junior European Boxing Championships.

Classes put a live internet stream of the fight on so they could cheer the Bridlington boxer on to victory.

The England coaches speak to Emily at the end of the first round.

Emily became European champion earlier today after beating a Polish opponent in the final in Russia.

Assistant headteacher David Stamper said: "The whole Headlands community is very proud of Emily.

"You will not meet someone more dedicated in all that she does.

"Not only has she proven she is an outstanding sports person, she is also academically gifted and a really nice girl.

"We are also proud of our links with the community, including Bridlington CYP and this typifies the great work they do."