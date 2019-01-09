Headlands School incident - Man had entered grounds and was acting suspiciously

Police have revealed more details about yesterday's incident at Headlands School which sparked a security scare.

Staff have urged parents to discuss 'stranger danger' safety messages with their children after concerns about the behaviour of a man who caused alarm on the first day back at school after the Christmas holidays.

Det Insp Simon Vickers from Humberside Police said: "Officers attended Headlands School on Sewerby Road, Bridlington yesterday morning following reports that a man had entered the grounds and was acting suspiciously.

"We are continuing to work with the school to ensure the safety of pupils and staff and officers area in the area to offer reassurance.

"Detectives are carrying out investigations into the incident and we urge anyone with any information to call us on 101 quoting log 97 of 08/01/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

This is what the school told parents last night and this morning, a further email has been sent out about security arrangements at the start and end of the school day.