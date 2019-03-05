Headlands production of School Of Rock is a real crowd-pleaser

Headlands School's latest production, the West End musical School Of Rock, earned rave reviews after all of its performances were sell-out shows.

Directed by Cathryn Morgan, along with musical director Paul Buckby, the show involved 65 students from years 7 to 13 and the music was provided by a live band.

Based on the Jack Black film of the same name, it tells the story of Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star, who is thrown out of his own band, and so takes a chance opportunity to pose as his friend Ned Schneebly and become a school teacher at Horace Green, a school for high achievers.

His unusual methods catch the eye of Principal Rosalie Mullins and earn disgust from the rest of her staff. In secret, Dewey wins over his class andthey become members of his

new band ready to enter the Battle of the Bands contest.

Audience reaction to the Headlands show was overwhelming, and many people said they were amazed by the professionalism of the students and the energy and talent displayed.

Slick scene changes and an array of dance routines were the backdrop for the performances of the two lead actors, Year 13 students Sam McCann - as the hapless Dewey, and

Mellissa Freeman as Ms Mullins.

Assistant headteacher David Stamper said: "Both played their parts with maturity and were able to completely engage the audience throughout the show

"The show proved extremely popular – they sold out of tickets and brought the audience to their feet on all night. The crowd were rocking with the students every night as they performed their final number Teacher’s Pet.

"The younger students playing the Horace Green pupils also commanded the stage and wowed with their energy and singing and dancing skills."

One audience member who had travelled from Leeds said: "The show was first-rate, from start to finish. It was great to see how inclusive the show was, with students from all year

groups able to take part.

"The band were fantastic and I thought the vocals were really well coached, all topped off with excellent acting and choreography."

Director Mrs Morgan said ‘It has been a pleasure to work with these committed students who have given everything to this show.

"The team spirit has been amazing and we are lucky to have such talented students who are prepared to work this hard to achieve greatness. I am extremely proud of them all."