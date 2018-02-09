Headlands frustrated by Ofsted report

Headlands School believes it was just a whisker away from being classed as good by Ofsted.

Staff also feel its sixth form was on the borderline of being judged outstanding but fell just short – and the inspectors ultimately decided that overall, the school fell into its third category of ‘requires improvement’.

However, some elements of its work were recognised as being ‘good’.

The Ofsted inspectors said students’ personal development, behaviour and welfare were good and the inspectors said sixth form students ‘make a good contribution to the life of the school’.

Headteacher Sarah Bone said it was frustrating that the school had been so close to higher ratings, when its results were on the up.

“Inspectors acknowledged that significant changes have taken place. However, frustratingly, they continue to base their overall judgement of a school’s teaching and learning over time, with outcomes for students and leadership and management purely on historic progress – not attainment.

“We remain steadfast and ambitious for our students and our school.

“Our students continue to be a credit to themselves, to parents and carers, and to the team here at Headlands.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank parents and carers, local business leaders and local community groups for all your ongoing support and commitment to our students and our school.

“It is greatly appreciated and valued by the team here at Headlands School.”