Headlands and Bridlington School - find out how they did in the latest league tables

The latest league tables which show how well Headlands and Bridlington School pupils did in their GCSE exams have been released.

Both made it into the top 10 schools in the county in Progress 8 - the main measure by which schools are judged, which shows how far students have improved from the start of secondary school in eight GCSE subjects.

Bridlington School scored 0.12 in that category and Headlands scored 0, which are both classed as average. The best in the East Riding was Beverley High School with 0.58

46% of Headlands students gained a Grade 5 or higher pass in English and maths, which put it slightly ahead of Bridlington School's 42%.

In the Attainment 8 score, where schools are assessed on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include English, maths, sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, Bridlington School scored 45.7 and Headlands 47.2.

East Riding schools are ranked fourth in the Yorkshire and Humber region for Progress 8, up from eighth in 2017.

The 2018 Progress and Attainment measures for pupils in East Riding secondary schools were among best in the north of England and well above national and regional averages.

Cllr Julie Abraham, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “We are delighted with the progress that many East Riding schools have brought about this year. This is down to the hard work of young people and their families, supported by dedicated school staff.

“East Riding of Yorkshire Council is committed to improving East Riding schools until we have some of the best in the country. The results have been achieved against a backdrop of the continued very low level of funding for East Riding schools from the Department for Education.

Jamie O’Brien, the council’s principal improvement adviser, said, “These results are a testament to the hard work of our young people, as well as the dedication and commitment of teachers and support staff in all our schools. We are proud of the accomplishments of young people throughout the East Riding - achieved with the support of their carers and families. We greatly appreciate the hard work of head teachers, teaching and support staff that have contributed to these impressive results