Head vows to make improvements

One of Bridlington’s biggest primary schools has been told it needs to improve by Ofsted inspectors.

But the headteacher of Burlington Juniors has insisted it is ‘heading in the right direction’, despite a series of criticisms in the report.

Burlington Junior School

The school, which has more than 300 pupils, was said to ‘require improvement’ in all areas it was assessed in - and it had not made enough progress since its last inspection in 2015.

Headteacher Alison Beckett, said: “I am disappointed that the inspectors found that the school requires improvement, but they have also identified many strengths.

“Our child protection and safeguarding procedures are of a high standard, pupils with special educational needs or disabilities are making good progress, and the children say they enjoy school.”

The report’s key findings include:

○ Over time, the progress pupils have made across the school is not good, especially in reading and mathematics.

○ Leaders have overly positive views on the quality of teaching.

○ Teachers’ expectations are not consistently high and work is not challenging enough for the most able pupils.

○ Behaviour requires improvement as there are times when children do not focus well on their work.

Mrs Beckett said that the governors were already working with the staff to take action.

“The governing body has already met to address the issues raised in the report,” she said. “I am pleased that Ofsted recognises that morale in the school is high, and staff are supportive of the actions being taken to make the necessary improvements.

“Both staff and pupils have worked hard and will continue to do so. I am confident that we are now heading in the right direction.”

Inspectors visited the school in the first week back after the Christmas holidays and spent two days observing lessons, speaking to children and parents and meeting staff.

The report did identify a number of strengths. Despite ‘significant changes’ in staffing in recent years, morale was said to be high and there was praise for the work of the governors who have ‘supported the school well during turbulent times’.

Work with pupils with special educational needs and disabilities is also good

Inspectors shared Mrs Beckett’s confidence that Burlington could turn things round, saying: “There is clear evidence of the leadership’s capacity to improve the school.”