Hap-pea days! Kimberley through to cooking final

A teenage cook has made the finals of a national competition – after drawing up a recipe celebrating a staple ingredient in everyone’s kitchen.

Kimberley Sugden is in the running to be crowned UK’s Young Pea Chef of the Year 2018.

The challenge asked children to develop a recipe using frozen peas and Kimberley’s lamb meatball and pea pilaf dish imprssed the judges.

Kimberley, who goes to Headlands School, said: “I am very excited and grateful that I am one of the 15 finalists for this year.

“This is the first competition that I have ever entered so just to be a finalist is overwhelming.

“I would also like to say well done and good luck to all the other finalists.”

There are five finalists in each of the three age groups and Kimberley is in the Year 9-11 category

Members of the public can vote for her at the Yes Peas! Facebook page. The cook with the most votes will win a £500 donation from the Ocado Foundation, to go towards Grow Your Own projects for their school, as well as a personalised hamper.

TV chef Rachel Green was among the judges. She said: “We were overwhelmed to receive 200 entries into this year’s Young Pea Chef of the Year competition.

“We’d like to congratulate Kimberley on being chosen as a finalist and hope Bridlington residents show their support by voting for her.”