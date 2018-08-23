GCSE results improve by 10% at Headlands School

Headlands School praised the hard work of staff and students as they saw a huge rise in the number of students getting good grades in Maths and English.

Almost three-quarters achieved the Government's basics measure of at least a Grade 4 - a 10% increase on last year.

The moment of truth for the students

More than 10% picked up at least one Grade 9 and half of the group secured grades 7-9.

Students who were awarded the top Grade 9 results were Olivia Kelly (Maths, Chemistry, Physics), Lara Ackers (English Language and German), Nathan Copeland (English Language and Literature), Stephen Noble (Maths and Physics), Molly Traves (Biology and Chemistry), Aaron Cooper (German), Anthony Neal (Combined Science), Mollie Robinson (Combined Science) and Luke Sissons (Physics)

Headteacher Sarah Bone said: "To say we are thrilled we our students' outcomes is an understatement.

"The cohort of 2018 started in Year 7 when I started as headteacher here at Headlands School. We have been on a journey together and I am so proud of each and every one of them.

"We can now see that their hard work, perseverance and determination really has paid off.

"Finally as a staffing team, we will continue to strive for even better results for all our students in 2019 and look forward to our Year 11 students returning to us in September tostudy in our great sixth form."