Did your child get a place at the school they wanted?

Bridlington School is one of six in the East Riding which has filled all the places it has available for next September.

Nearly all East Riding parents of children moving to secondary school this year have got places for them at their preferred choice.

Letters to parents telling them the outcome of their applications for secondary places in September are being sent out today. All local authorities in England have to send the letters out on the same date.

In the East Riding, of 3,295 applications received, 3,197 (97%) have been allocated places at their first choice school and 3,265 (99.1%) have places at one of their three choices of school. The 30 children who could not be given places at any of the three schools chosen by their parents have been given places at other schools in the East Riding, most at their catchment area school.

As in previous years, most (93%) of children living in the East Riding will be going to a school in the East Riding, with 78% going to their catchment area school.

366 children living in other local authority areas have been allocated places at schools in the East Riding, with the largest number (274) coming from Hull.

249 East Riding resident children have been allocated places at schools in other local authority areas, including 116 who have been given places at schools in Hull.

Six secondary schools in the East Riding – Beverley Grammar School, Beverley High School, Bridlington School. Cottingham High School, South Hunsley School and Wolfreton School – have filled all the places they have available.

Cllr Julie Abraham, East Riding of Yorkshire Council portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “It is again good to see so many parents getting places at their preferred schools. Parents have clearly shown that they want their children to go to their local schools and to be a part of their local communities. ”

Mike Furbank, the council’s head of children and young people, education and schools, said: “The work done by schools to achieve and maintain good standards is obviously valued and appreciated by parents.