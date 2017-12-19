Business students impress local firm

A-Level students at Headlands School have been given the chance to put their mark on the marketing of a prominent Bridlington company.

As part of their business studies work, the group were challenged to create logos and material for Lloyd Dowson, to promote its school leavers’ recruitment programme.

Bosses were so impressed by the standard of the work produced by the teenagers that many elements of it will be added to the careers section in the business’ website.

Vanessa Rowbottom, marketing manager for the chartered accountants, tax and business advisors, said: “The strong link we have with Headlands School is extremely important to Lloyd Dowson and we were delighted with the work the students produced.

“We will use a variety of their ideas within our new website which we intend to launch in the New Year.”

David Stamper, associate assistant head at Headlands added: “We are committed to working with local and national employers and the links we have with Lloyd Dowson are superb. They are a community-centred business that are keen to pass on their experience to motivate and engage young people.

“We are really proud of the work our students have done for this project and we are excited to see it on the website.

“I would like to thank Lloyd Dowson, and in particular, Vanessa for her commitment to our school – we all really appreciate it and our students develop lifelong skills from it.”