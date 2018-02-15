Building up new skills for a career in construction

A brand new Children’s University experience gave pupils from Hilderthorpe Primary School the chance to find out about careers in the construction industry.

East Riding College and West Building Supplies teamed up to run the session for Year 6 students, who tried their hand at joinery, bricklaying, plumbing, electrical and design.

Sales director Richard Price from West Buidling Supplies watches a group of pupils learning a new skill (PA1806-8f)

Richard Price, a director at West Building Supplies, said: “West Building Supplies are delighted to be part of and support the Hull and East Yorkshire Children’s University, which helps provide a fantastic opportunity for young children in the local community to experience, in this case, an insight into the construction industry from all aspects from supply to manufacture.

Jamie Baxter, deputy headteacher of Hilderthorpe Primary School, added: “The Building for the Future experience provided pupils with an insight into the types of careers available in the construction industry.

“The activities pupils took part in were fun and engaging. It has really raised the aspirations of pupils and many stated that they could see themselves working towards a career in construction.”

Local businesses who would like to become involved in the Children’s University’s work can contact lisa.whitton@hull.ac.uk or call her on 07759 300495.