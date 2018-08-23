Bridlington students achieve new Grade 9 at GCSE

Bridlington School says more of its students achieved top grades at GCSE than ever before.

More than 10% of its pupils were awarded the new Grade 9 which is higher than the old A* grade, and more than a third achieved top grades of 7 or higher - equivalent to the old Grade A.

Headteacher, Kate Parker-Randall said: “I am incredibly proud of all our students, particularly Lauren Hambleton, Dominic Too, Rio Crossley, Archie Lambert, Emily Gall, Jake Salter and Skye Goldstein who achieved more than one Grade 9 each and Molly Green, Curtis Hacker, Phoebe Wardle, Jacob James and Ebony Bruce who achieved one Grade 9 each.

"These results are of course not only testimony to the hard work and dedication of the students themselves, but are also as a result of the relentless efforts of the outstanding teaching team we have here at Bridlington School.”

“It is fantastic that our students strive for and achieve their ‘super-aspirational’ targets meaning that they can genuinely compete for places in whatever future they choose.

"The range of pathways is ever increasing and we work hard to ensure that the pathway is right for each individual from apprenticeships to vocational and technical qualifications and academic qualifications.

"To this end, I am delighted that many of our students have chosen to stay on in our very successful, competitive and growing sixth form.”