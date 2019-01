A Bridlington man accused of three offences following an incident in Bridlington has pleaded not guilty.

Michael Wilson, of High Street, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court this morning charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of trespass with the intention to commit a sexual assault.

It follows an incident on Sewerby Road, near to Headlands School, on Tuesday morning.

The 62-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Hull Crown Court on February 8.