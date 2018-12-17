Bridlington School students mark 100 years of women getting the vote - watch the video

Bridlington School students marched through the town centre on Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of women receiving the vote.

Afterwards, the mayor Cllr Colin Croft visited the school and a tree was dedicated to the Suffragettes to remember their sacrifice.

The mayor Cllr Colin Croft and consort Cllr Shelagh Finlay planting a tree at Bridlington School.

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said: “It is with great pride that we celebrate the very first time that women could actually take part in an election on December 14, 1918. As we plant this tree in remembrance of that day, we hope people see it and will remember that women from all walks of life have the Suffragettes and Suffragists to thank.

“As new life blossomed in 1918, so does it here at Bridlington School.”