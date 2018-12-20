Bridlington School and the Hinge Centre team up to give people a better Christmas

Students at Bridlington School handed over more than 50 food hampers to The Hinge Centre for its food bank scheme and the homeless.



The school also secured a donation of £200 from Bridlington Round Table and spent a morning at local supermarkets buying more items.

Watch: Bridlington School students mark 100 years of women having the vote



Deputy head Sam Clare said: “We are very proud of the work that The Hinge do for our community, it directly affects many of our students and families in such a positive way, and we wanted to do what we could to help them.



“Mr Roberts, our assistant head for science, helped me co-ordinate the charity appeal and we were hoping for 20-30 hampers. We were speechless at the generosity of our students, parents and staff when we counted well over 50 hampers of food and supplies.



“We are also incredibly thankful to the Bridlington Round Table for their donation and also getting behind such a good cause.



“This is just the first step in our work with The Hinge this year so I hope it will all be as successful.”